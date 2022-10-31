Watch Derry's spectacular Halloween fireworks display
Derry Halloween has officially come to an end with the Fireworks Finale lighting up the sky with a gorgeous display.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
The Halloween festival was four days of frights and fun which saw tourists and locals flock to the city centre in their droves. From Bishop Street to St Columb’s Park, the people of Derry came out in force to see the wonders of the other worlds in their best fancy dress costumes, before lining the streets to watch the parade and the fireworks.