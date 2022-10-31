News you can trust since 1772
Watch Derry's spectacular Halloween fireworks display

Derry Halloween has officially come to an end with the Fireworks Finale lighting up the sky with a gorgeous display.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
7 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Halloween festival was four days of frights and fun which saw tourists and locals flock to the city centre in their droves. From Bishop Street to St Columb’s Park, the people of Derry came out in force to see the wonders of the other worlds in their best fancy dress costumes, before lining the streets to watch the parade and the fireworks.

Watch the Halloween Parade here.

Fireworks on the Foyle.
