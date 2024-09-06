The first major archaeological dig in Derry city centre in over a decade.

The excavation takes place in the area beneath the City Walls above Fahan Street and is being undertaken by Queen’s University’s Centre For Community Archaeology and a host of partners, including The Friends of the Derry Walls.

It is hoped that the proposed excavation at Nailor’s Row will allow the archaeologists to: investigate anomalies, possibly ditches, recorded in two geophysical surveys, carried out in 2017 and 2024.