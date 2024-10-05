Watch: Jack and Matt review the first two episodes of the newest series The Penguin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Starting from this week, Jack and Matt will be reviewing each episodes of The Penguin.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Penguin is HBO’s latest mini series, starring academy award nominee, Colin Farrell, as the lead character, Oswald Cobblepot.

Following the events of The Batman (2022), Oz Cobb, a.k.a. the Penguin, makes a play to seize the reins of the crime world in Gotham.

Come back next week to see our review of the third episode.

You can watch our Alien: Romulus review here: https://www.derryjournal.com/news/people/watch-spoiler-free-review-of-alien-romulus-4763791