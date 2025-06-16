Watch: New garden for stroke patients opens at Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital

A new garden, designed to help stroke patients recover, was unveiled at Altnagelvin Hospital on Monday.

The tranquil space has wildlife-friendly flowers and garden benches to provide a space for stroke survivors and their loved ones to rest and connect away from the hospital ward during an inpatient stay. Stroke Association volunteers from the region have also created a bespoke pottery piece for the garden.

Speaking at the opening of the garden was Alasdair O’Hara, Northern Ireland Director at the Stroke Association, he said: “We have been partnering with the Western Trust to create a space for stroke survivors to have some time outdoors to reflect, to think about their next steps, and to catch up with their loved ones.”

Delighted to see the new garden open, Alasdair said: “It's fantastic, I hope you will all agree that it is a beautiful, relaxing space and right next door to the stroke ward as well. Hopefully it will give everybody that bit of peace they need sometimes.”

Alasdair detailed some of the benefits of the garden. “We know that being outdoors can be really important for your emotional health and wellbeing. Many stroke survivors tell us that gardening is an important part of their rehabilitation. We hope that this garden might provide a bit of inspiration for people as they take those next steps.”

Ann-Marie McIlmoyle, Stroke Service Improvement Manager at Altnagelvin Hospital said: “I am delighted our new garden, designed to help stroke patients recover, is officially open. Our Stroke Team has enjoyed working alongside Stroke Association colleagues and volunteers to support the development of the beautiful therapeutic garden, and we thank them for their ongoing commitment.

“This new space will bring immense physical and psychological benefits to our patients, giving them the opportunity to leave the clinical ward environment and enjoy the outdoors during their time in rehabilitation.”

On the day Clodagh Dunlop from Magherafelt was planting some flowers in the garden.

Clodagh Dunlop MBE, from Magherafelt in Co. Derry, suffered a brain stem stroke in 2015, which initially left her with locked-in syndrome. She was completely paralysed and she was only able to communicate by using her eyes.

Clodagh loves gardening and believes that it has important life lessons for us all.

“I think it is so important for patients to have an outdoor space," said Clodagh during the opening of the garden. “Hospitals by their nature are sterile, I think it is so important to reconnect with the world. Nature itself has so much to teach us when you have a health condition.

“In the winter my perennials die and they turn into a brown mush but spring comes and they start to come alive again, with glorious colours and greenery. I think that teaches us that with patience and care, we too can be like those perennials, that we will flourish, that we will blossom.”

Over 4,000 people survive a stroke every year in NI.

The Stroke Association supports stroke survivors and their families by phone, at home, and in the community. Find out more at http://stroke.org.uk/northern-ireland