WATCH: See inside Derry's new Søstrene Grene store as it opens in Richmond Centre
Eager customers had queued outside the centre since 8am to be some of the first in the queue when it opened at 8.30am.
They enjoyed music, ballet and entertainment while they waited for the official opening at 10am and the lucky first 100 received a voucher for a free large, tufted rug worth over £60.
Others enjoyed goodie bags and refreshments as they browsed the store – its fifth location in Northern Ireland.
The Popular Danish homewares brand, which has over 350 stores across the globe, offers a curated selection of homewares, kitchen accessories, furniture, gifts, craft supplies and more.
The new store features Søstrene Grene’s signature labyrinth-style layout, soft lighting and classical music, with every detail reflecting the Danish concept of hygge.
UK Partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, run Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the South of England.