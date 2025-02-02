Watch: The 53rd anniversary annual Bloody Sunday March in Derry
Thousands of people attended March for Justice in Derry on Sunday, February 2.
Speaking at this year’s event was Farrah Kouteinneh, Palestinian writer, journalist and founder of Key48Return and Eamon McCann, life long political activist and journalist.
Ahead of the event, Eamonn McCann said: “It’s 53 years since the death storm erupted at the bottom of Rossville Street. Bloody Sunday marches and anniversary activities of one sort and another now include children and even the grandchildren of those who fell under the fusillade of bullets from the parachute regiment.
"Every year we are asked – Why drag the agony out? Isn’t it time to forgive and forget? Some who are generous of heart may find it within themselves to forgive. But none of us should ever forget."