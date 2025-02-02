Watch: The 53rd anniversary annual Bloody Sunday March in Derry

The Bloody Sunday March marking the 53rd anniversary of the killing of 13 unarmed Derry citizens by the British Army during an anti-internment civil rights march on January 30, 1972 has been marked in the city.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people attended March for Justice in Derry on Sunday, February 2.

Speaking at this year’s event was Farrah Kouteinneh, Palestinian writer, journalist and founder of Key48Return and Eamon McCann, life long political activist and journalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the event, Eamonn McCann said: “It’s 53 years since the death storm erupted at the bottom of Rossville Street. Bloody Sunday marches and anniversary activities of one sort and another now include children and even the grandchildren of those who fell under the fusillade of bullets from the parachute regiment.

The 53rd Bloody Sunday March marks the anniversary of the murder of 13 unarmed Derry citizens by the British Army during an anti-internment civil rights march in the city on January 30, 1972.

"Every year we are asked – Why drag the agony out? Isn’t it time to forgive and forget? Some who are generous of heart may find it within themselves to forgive. But none of us should ever forget."

Watch the annual memorial service here: https://www.derryjournal.com/heritage-and-retro/heritage/video-bloody-sunday-annual-memorial-service-takes-place-on-53rd-anniversary-of-massacre-in-derry-4971239