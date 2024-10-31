Watch: The fantastic parade at Europe's largest Halloween festival in Derry City

Tens of thousands of people attended the annual Halloween festival finale in Derry on Thursday, October 31.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry Halloween culminated in a dazzling Carnival Parade featuring hundreds of local performers from local clubs, schools and community organisations, who have been working with the North West Carnival Initiative to bring this year’s ‘Festival of the Dead’ theme to life.

Over the course of the Halloween festival the entire city transformed into a magical wonderland, full of witches, ghosts, ghouls and goblins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city hosted top acts both local and from abroad, certifying Derry as the premier Halloween destination to visit.

The ‘Carnival of the Dead’ Halloween parade makes its way along Strand Road. Photo: George Sweeney

Halloween showcases the best Derry has to offer, through its art, acting and music. After all, Ireland is where Halloween originated over 2000 years ago.

Some of the highlights from this Halloween were, Spark!, Hocus Pocus, the Spirits of Derry Past, Awakening the Walls, the Weirdest Musical Contraption In The World, Back to the Future, The Flying Time Travellers and the Elemental Garden.

Derry & Strabane Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr said: “Derry just comes alive at Halloween and it really is a wonderful time to experience all the City and District has to offer in terms of hospitality and entertainment. It’s great to see the City’s famous Walls once again showcased in the Awakening the Walled City Trail event, which creates such a buzz around the city centre, bringing great benefit to local businesses in the build up to Halloween itself.”

If you like all things dark and spooktacular, you may want to put Derry Halloween on your bucket list too.