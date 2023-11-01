Watch the moment a Halloween 'skeleton' delivers a sombre rendition of Leaving On A Jetplane
Only in Europe’s capital Halloween town of Derry would you come across a skeleton playing a John Denver classic.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:19 GMT- 1 min read
We stumbled across this boney fellow displaying his talent just as the four day Halloween festival was about to get under way in Derry city in the north of Ireland.
John Denver wrote and recorded the classic love song ‘Leaving On a Jetplane’ way back in 1966, but we think you’ll agree this instrumental solo performance is a fine rendition of a classic known the world over.