Welcome for Strabane town centre revitalisation

Derry Road.

A painting improvement project is taking place along Market Street and part of Derry Road.

The initiative represents a total investment of £135,000 – with majority funding coming from the Department for Communities, with a contribution from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The works are being delivered by Council with support from Strabane BID - a local business-led initiative. Work is expected to be completed this month.

Market Street.

Kieran Kennedy, Chair of Strabane BID, said: “We are delighted to see this investment in our town centre and we thank the Department for Communities and Derry City and Strabane District Council for the funding and support with this project. This is part of a wider series of revitalisation works in Strabane which will make it an even more attractive location for business and investment.

“It will increase footfall and boost the local economy to provide much-needed and much-valued support for our local businesses. These painting works will make a significant difference to the streetscape on both Market Street and Derry Road and Strabane BID would welcome more of the same for other streets within the town.

“This is a good news story and the first of many planned investments in the town centre which highlights the commitment to delivering for Strabane. We will continue to work alongside Council and other partners to deliver for our business community and for the town as we move forward through a crucial period in rebuilding the economy locally.”

This is a sentiment echoed by Emma McGill, Strabane Town Centre Development Manager, who said: “This investment will revitalise an area of Strabane town that had become largely neglected and we thank the Department for Communities and Council for supporting the rejuvenation of this area which will give it a new lease of life and an added vibrancy to shop fronts.