Some perennial plants are just extremely difficult to grow from seed and some others take years of care to get them to flowering stage, but fortunately there are numerous affordable options that require little effort.

Mostly these come in the form of bare roots and bulbs, and now, as we near the end of spring and start of summer, is a brilliant time to get some bargains at the local garden centre or online. As a bonus they’ll probably come with shoots formed giving you a head-start.

At the time of writing, numerous companies have up to 60% off a wide range of their summer and autumn flowering plants, and I’ve picked up a few bare roots in shops and garden centres. I’ve also received a couple of orders I placed online with the very reasonable Farmer Gracy and with an amazing Irish family-run facility, Caherhurley Nursery in County Clare which is selling off already potted up perennial plants for the bargain price of £5 or €5 which can then be either planted or grown on in pots for a few weeks before planting.

There are many garden centres, shops and companies out there offering value for money but these are the two I’ve bought from online and can verify that their plants came in pristine condition.

A bare root Thalictrum Black Stockings.

Bare roots are usually taken by division, which involves a grower digging up the mature mother plant during its dormant stage, often in autumn, and slicing off bits of the root mass before replanting the main plant. The soil is then removed around the root cutting and it is often left to dry and then bagged up ready to be sold on. Many perennial plants actually benefit from division and replanting, and some even require it.

When you get a bare root plant it is always a good idea to rehydrate the roots in a bucket or basin of cold water for a few hours as soon as possible. For most of them, it is also a good idea to pot them up straight after in compost first to give the reawakening roots a chance to easily take hold before planting in the ground. Direct planting can sometimes result in transplant shock and the new plants dying off.

Always check when buying bare roots when a plant normally flowers and at this time of year mid-to-late summer and autumn flowering perennials like Dahlia, Phlox, Rudbekia, Echinacea, Astilbe, Alstroemeria, Penstemon and Michaelmas Daisies are often a good choice as you may have floral displays this year.

There are also a lot of flowering bulbs for sale at this time of year and Gladioli, Crocosmia and Lillies are among those that may grow fast enough to produce flowers this summer. As a general rule though, you should plant the bulb at twice or thrice its own height, and with the tipped end pointing skyward.

Gladioli bulbs can be planted straight into the ground.

Bulbs will produce young bulbs over time and are easy to dig up and divide when dormant in subsequent years, and if you’ve bought a bare root plant then when your plant matures you can take root cuttings yourself – so you get more plants that come back year after year for free. And who wouldn’t want that?

Take a trip to your local garden centre to see what perennials they have available and you can also check out the perennials available at Caherhurley via https://www.caherhurleynursery.com/ and at Farmer Gracy via https://www.farmergracy.co.uk/