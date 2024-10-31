Which roads and car parks are closed and opened for Derry Halloween 2024

The council have advised that everyone plans their journeys ahead of tonight’s Halloween parade and fireworks show.

Firstly the council encouraged everyone to use public transport if possible, with additional services being operated by Translink on Halloween night, both to and from the city and local services.

The following roads will be closed: Bank Place, Union Hall Street, Magazine Street, Magazine Street Upper, Butcher Street, Shipquay Street, Ferryquay Street, Bishop Street within, Palace Street, Pump Street, The Diamond, London Street, Artillery Street, Fountain Street. No City Centre on-Street parking.

Car parks that will be closed: Bishop Street Car Park will close to general parking to accommodate motorhome parking, Ebrington Car Park, Queens Quay and Strand Road Car Park will also be closed on October 31. Strand Road Car Park will offer accessible parking only while Victoria Market Car Park – limited accessible parking only.

The council have provided some available parking but reminded drivers that on street parking restrictions will be in place and people should avoid parking anywhere they may be blocking entrances to residences or businesses or where they may be obstructing emergency access.

Parking is available at a number of locations throughout the City: Cityside car parks - Foyleside Shopping Centre Car Park East, Foyleside West and Quayside Shopping Centre, Foyle Road, Magee Campus (Lawrence Hill), Carlisle Road and William Street.

Waterside car parks - Foyle Arena, Spencer Road, Oakgrove School, Duke Street and Former Waterside Health Centre Car Parks.

Fort George Car Park will be open to the public on October 31 only for event car parking.

Victoria Market will be an accessible car park and will operate on a first come, first served basis.

Strand Road car park will be an accessible car park only tonight, also operating on a first come, first served basis.

A quiet space will be available in the Guildhall from 12noon –10pm and parents and carers can also pick up ID Me safety wristbands at the Guildhall information point.

For anyone with accessibility requirements, a full guide to available support is available here - https://derryhalloween.com/about/accessibility/

Translink will run additional services to the city centre throughout the event. For information on Translink bus and rail services to and from the city go to https://www.translink.co.uk/