The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue has host a reception for the prizewinners of the annual City Centre Initiative Floral Competition where she and CCI Chief Executive presented the awards sponsored by Ian and Pauline Peilow from Altnagelvin Garden Centre. Included are Lorraine Allen, Project Manager and Julie Hannaway, DCSDC who was one of the judges pictured with the prizewinners

The competition, which aims to celebrate the beauty of nature while enhancing the urban environment, saw an impressive array of creative and inspiring floral displays and gardens.

After careful consideration by the judging panel, the CCI Floral Competition winners have been selected. The participants, ranging from retailers to enthusiastic community members, displayed exceptional dedication and green-fingered talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Patricia Logue said: "I am proud to see the creativity and dedication that our community has shown through this competition. City Centre Initiative's commitment to fostering a vibrant urban environment has been demonstrated by the captivating floral boxes and gardens that enhance our city centre."

Jim Roddy, Chief Executive of City Centre Initiative, extended his congratulations to the winners and thanked all who entered the competition and keep the city centre and surrounding areas looking bright and colourful throughout the summer. He said: “The competition celebrates our summer season and all the city centre businesses, community groups and residents who put so much effort into their gardens and floral displays.

“This event celebrates the teamwork within the city with traders, residents and the council’s ground maintenance teams working hard to make the city centre presentable and attractive for locals and visitors, making it a nicer place for all.

“I understand some may be disappointed to have not made the final three but the judges do have a difficult task in deciding the winners and the standard of entries was once again very high. What makes everyone a winner is the pride we see demonstrated for not only their own property but also for our city as a whole. Congratulations to our winners and special thanks to Altnagelvin Garden Centre for their ongoing support of the competition.”

The winners are as follows:

Public Service/Charity/Church

GOLD - St Eugene’s Cathedral

SILVER - Inner City Trust

BRONZE - St Augustine’s Church

Hospitality/Tourism/Retail

GOLD - Number 19, The Craft Village

SILVER - Thomas The Goldsmith, Pump Street

BRONZE - The Sacred Tree, The Craft Village

Residential

GOLD – J&M Nelis, Abercorn Terrace

SILVER - D Bradley, Abercorn Road

BRONZE - J Doherty, Celtic Court