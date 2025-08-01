Yellow wind speed weather warning in Derry and Strabane for Storm Floris

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning ahead of Storm Floris hitting Derry, Strabane, and Donegal on Monday and Tuesday.

Storm Floris is predicted to bring wind speeds of up to 41 mph.

The Met Office said people should expect some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads, and properties. Some roads and bridges may be closed, and road, rail, air, and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Advice given to the public by The Met Office includes preparing to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Tree on Culmore Road damaged by Storm Éowyn . Photo: George Sweeney

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

In case of power outages, the Met Office recommended gathering torches, batteries, a mobile phone power pack, and other essential items.

They added that people should be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

Met Éireann has said that the storm will bring wet and unseasonably windy weather during Sunday night and Monday.

Listing potential impacts Met Éireann said that the storm will cause dangerous travelling conditions, knock on impacts for outdoor events, structural damage, fallen trees, debris, loose objects, power outages and localised flooding due to leaves.

They added that any further updates will be issued on Saturday.