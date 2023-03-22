The Millennium Forum will be holding auditions on Monday April 17 and Saturday April 22 for its youth production of the hit musical, Fame which will run at the theatre for four nights July 26-29. A host of leading roles are up for grabs including Serena Katz, Nick Piazza, Joe Vegas and Carmen Diaz as well as numerous Ensemble roles.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum and Producer of Fame encourages everyone with an interest in performing to audition: “In keeping with our commitment to developing local talent, we are looking for young performers to fill a range of male and female roles. Anyone with an interest in acting, singing and dancing is encouraged to audition. Who knows - it could be the start of a promising career in the theatre for some local performers, as many of our previous Youth Musical cast have already gone on to pursue their dreams in performing arts. Dennis Grindle, who played Tony in our first production of West Side Story, went on to star as the first Jimmy Rabbett in the West End production of The Commitments.”

“Rachel O’Connor, who played our Sandy in Grease in 2013, went on to the finals of the hit television show, The Voice UK, which led to her landing a role in Michael Flatley’s new show, Dangerous Games, in the West End. She is currently on tour with Duran Duran. Her Grease co-star, Dylan Reid, who played Danny, completed a hugely successful run in the hit musical, Once, which went on to tour Korea. Many people will also remember Mairead Carlin from our first production of Les Miserables, who has now achieved global success with the hit show, Celtic Woman. Conor O’Kane, who is now cast as John Hume in the new musical, Hume, began his career in our second youth production, West Side Story.”

The Millennium Forum is inviting young people aged 14-21 to audition for Fame the musical.

Mags Anderson, Education & Outreach Officer said: “We are calling on young people aged 14– 21 year olds who can act, dance and sing. We hope to find both new people who want to join us and also young people who have auditioned previously. At the audition you will be required to sing and deliver a short two minute contemporary monologue. If you do get a recall, it is vital that you can commit to rehearsals from June right through to the public performances in July.”

Those who make the final cast will become part of an unforgettable project performing Fame on the Forum’s stage for four nights, Wednesday 26th to Saturday 29th July.

To arrange a slot, contact Mags Anderson at the Millennium Forum on 028 7127 2776 or email [email protected] Visit the Forum’s website to complete an audition form: - https://forms.gle/hZrVCe5pPd8Zr59X8

Fame The Musical is a high-octane musical that features the Academy Award-winning title song and a host of other catchy pop numbers. The show follows the final class of New York City's celebrated High School for the Performing Arts from their admission in 1980 to their graduation in 1984. All of the struggles, fears, and triumphs - from prejudice to substance abuse are depicted with razor-sharp focus as the young artists navigate the worlds of music, drama, and dance.