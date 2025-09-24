Young people lead Carndonagh’s exciting inaugural Culture Night

In Carndonagh, an exciting and well attended inaugural Culture Night was organised by young people of the area with the support of local facilitators.

Digital, musical and visual arts events were held in the three units of Spraoi agus Sport from 6-10pm and an outdoor art exhibition was held in the car park.

“We had a youth team here who have come up with and helped execute the whole programme,” said Project Manager Deirdre McGrory of Spraoi agus Sport.

“It’s really great to have them on board, with all of their ideas. It’s going really well and there’s a great turn out so far.”

Facilitator Sinead Smyth with a group of young artists at Spraoi agus Sport on Friday evening.

“I think it’s a fantastic initiative to have Culture Night focused on young people,” said local artist and facilitator Sinead Smyth.

“There’s never enough going on for young people in any rural locality, and it’s something that they desperately need, to have a connection with each other outside of school.

“Art facilitators include myself and Brendan Farren who is coming to make lanterns, and with his willow sculptures. Inishowen Carnival has given light sculptures. We are creating boards for an outdoor exhibition of their art work. There is music going on as well with Roisin and Neil McGrory, so it’s interdisciplinary and co-designed by the young people.”

John Peto, film maker, Spraoi agus Sport, and previously of the Nerve Centre in Derry said: “I am looking after innovation and engagement. The organisation’s grown really quickly and I’m trying to support some of that growth and put in some structures to help it grow.

“We’ve partnered with Spraoi for cross border projects to bring some of our work to the people of Donegal, of Inishowen. Funding is hard to come by, but the Irish government’s been working really hard to foster cross-border relationships between projects and organisations. The aim is to try to build the capacity of Spraoi agus Sport and the Nerve Centre by working together on a series of projects.

“It’s a public event, so anyone who comes by can drop in. Here we have stop-motion animation stations so people get an idea of how to make a very short animation. We give people an idea of basic film making skills, and they get to have a fight with Jean Claude van Damme on the green screen. You stand in front of the green screen where there’s a camera and you can add in any background you want.”

Roisin McGrory and Clodagh Warnock of the Irish Traditional Music Project were on hand to give everyone the opportunity to try out traditional musical instruments.

“It’s giving people the opportunity - they all come and try the instruments,” said Roisin. “At 8pm there’s a band - the teenagers have organised a live karaoke.”

“Carndonagh’s Culture Night is an event funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs Shared Island Civic Society fund to increase cross border cooperation and engagement,” said Donegal Co Council Arts Officer Traolach O’Fionnáin.

“Spraoi are the main partner organisation in Carn, but it’s a collaboration between the Nerve Centre, ITMP and Art Link. They are showcasing wonderful local North West artists hosting the creative sessions.”