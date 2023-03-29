Police investigating Waterside death; post mortem to be scheduled
Police in Derry have confirmed that they are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman in the Waterside on Tuesday afternoon.
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
A post mortem is to be scheduled to determine the cause of death, a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson confirmed.
Police at Strand Road told the ‘Journal’ that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman at an address in the Waterside in Derry, which was reported yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, March 28.