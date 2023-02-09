Police remember late colleague Philippa Reynolds on 10th anniversary
Police say they still miss the late Philippa Reynolds and will never forget her.
By Kevin Mullan
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 12:28pm
The force remembered the 27-year-old on the tenth anniversary of her death on February 9, 2013, when her police car was struck by a speeding 4x4 at Dale's Corner.
"It’s hard to believe it’s 10 years since we lost our colleague and dear friend Constable Philippa Reynolds. Philippa touched the lives of so many people, including her colleagues, and the community she served.
“We miss her, and we will never forget her,” police said.