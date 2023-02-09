The force remembered the 27-year-old on the tenth anniversary of her death on February 9, 2013, when her police car was struck by a speeding 4x4 at Dale's Corner.

"It’s hard to believe it’s 10 years since we lost our colleague and dear friend Constable Philippa Reynolds. Philippa touched the lives of so many people, including her colleagues, and the community she served.

“We miss her, and we will never forget her,” police said.