After several months of planning, the Electoral Commission has approved the Party’s registration enabling it to contest the forthcoming local elections.Established following campaigns to secure 100% redress for homeowners whose properties were impacted by defective blocks, Chairman of the Redress Party, Tomas Devine, appealed for candidates to come forward to stand for the party in next year’s local elections.“We are delighted that our application has been accepted by the Electoral Commission.”

He added that for too long politicians have ‘ failed to address the issues that matter most to the people, not least the defective concrete blocks crisis’

"We are now appealing for candidates to come forward who would like to stand for the Party in the June 2024 council elections.” said Mr Devine.

The Party plans to hold a series of roadshows over the coming months to bring their message to the people.Joy Beard, one of the founding members, said: “We are pleased that many months’ hard work has now come to fruition. We are planning to hold aseries of information evenings to bring our message to the people. We therefore urge everyone to follow our Facebook page to find out when and where.

"Our aims are very simple. We want the people to be better represented in council chambers up and down the country.

She added: “It’s time for everyone to stand up and be counted. Please help and support the 100% Redress Party so we can help you.”

Public Relations Officer, Ali Farren, stressed that the Party was not a single-issue party and noted that policies have been developed in other areas including housing, health and tourism.

“We are not going to be a single-issue party. Our name includes the word ‘redress’ as we wanted to convey the message that we intend to put right problems in many areas, as well as address the humanitarian emergency caused by the defective concrete blocks crisis.

"Reflecting the priorities of the people, we have developed policies covering housing, health and tourism. We also believe it’s important that our young people are given a voice. Too many feel they are being ignored and are leaving the country in the hope of enjoying a better quality of life overseas.”