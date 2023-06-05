1,700 short term holiday lets available in Donegal but just 108 affordable homes for sale: Pringle

The Independent TD said couples in Donegal have had to separate and move in with their parents due to the lack of affordable housing options.

“I looked to see how many homes were for sale in the entire county of Donegal. One hundred and eight were available for under €150,000 and only 35 were available for under €100,000, which would still be way beyond the reach of the average person according to the figures.

"In the entire county four were available for under €75,000. I am sure it is no stretch of the imagination to picture how derelict and unfit for habitation these four would be without considerable renovation and expenditure,” he said.

Thomas Pringle

Deputy Pringle contrasted the low level of affordable housing with the high availability of short-term holiday lets.

"Following this, a quick search of Airbnb showed me that more than 1,700 Airbnbs are available in the county. This is beyond shocking. I have had numerous couples tell me that they have had to separate and move back in with their parents because of a lack of accommodation in the area and the county while, at the same time, we are tripping over Airbnbs,” he said.

The Independent TD said this was an issue affecting the whole country.

