3,655 cases of mould reported to Housing Executive in Derry in four years

Over three-and-a-half thousand cases of mould have been reported to the Housing Executive in Derry over the past four years, it's been confirmed.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons released the information in response to an Assembly Question tabled by DUP MLA Keith Buchanan.

He said the Chief Executive of the HE Grainia Long had advised 3,655 cases of mould had been reported in Foyle between 2020/21 and 2023/24.

There were 352 cases in 2020/21; 916 in 2021/22; 1,167 in 2022/23; and 1,220 in 2023/24.

Housing Executive Chief Executive Grainia Long

Releasing the information to Mr. Lyons, the HE stated: "The HE formed a Task and Finish group in November 2022 to review how the Housing Executive deals with Damp and Mould on a cross-divisional basis given its multi-faceted nature.

"The HE developed and is delivering an extensive Action Plan that will address the wide-ranging contributing issues of damp and mould within their properties on a short term, medium term and long-term basis.

"The anticipated result of the delivery of the Action Plan being a reduction in the risks posed by damp and mould to both customers, properties and organisation through effective communication, education, timely and effective response maintenance and a more targeted planned scheme works programme."

The minister advised that a number of key actions had already been taken to address the issue of damp and mould.

These have included ‘cyclical assurance visits to properties with more than one reported case of damp, mould or condensation in the previous two years’ and ‘a commitment to carry out inspections at properties with a report of damp, mould or condensation within 24 hours’.

The HE also mounted a significant social media campaign aimed at customers on how to reduce, resolve and report damp, mould or condensation. The body also rolled out planned training for over 1000 staff in a range of different job roles, including technical staff and non-technical frontline staff.

Equally, it promoted ‘Don’t Walk By’ advice to staff to ensure any signs of damp, mould or condensation in our properties were addressed.

“The issue of damp, mould or condensation is a corporate priority for the organisation and extensive work is both ongoing and planned to deliver for customers,” the HE advised.