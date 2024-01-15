News you can trust since 1772

60 photographs of huge Derry demonstration for a ceasefire in Gaza

There was a massive turnout for the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s rally for Gaza on Saturday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 15th Jan 2024, 17:34 GMT

Several thousand people marched from the Waterside railway station to the city centre to demonstrate for a ceasefire.

It took over 13 minutes for all of the demonstrators to pass through Shipquay Gate and into Guildhall Square to hear speakers call for an end to what they described as ‘genocide’ in the Middle East.

Thousands participate in Derry rally for Palestine calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on January 13, 2024

1. Thousands participate in Derry rally for Palestine calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on January 13, 2024

Thousands participate in Derry rally for Palestine calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on January 13, 2024 Photo: Kevin Mullan

