There was a massive turnout for the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s rally for Gaza on Saturday.
Several thousand people marched from the Waterside railway station to the city centre to demonstrate for a ceasefire.
It took over 13 minutes for all of the demonstrators to pass through Shipquay Gate and into Guildhall Square to hear speakers call for an end to what they described as ‘genocide’ in the Middle East.
1. Thousands participate in Derry rally for Palestine calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on January 13, 2024
Thousands participate in Derry rally for Palestine calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on January 13, 2024 Photo: Kevin Mullan
2. Thousands participate in Derry rally for Palestine calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on January 13, 2024
Thousands participate in Derry rally for Palestine calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on January 13, 2024 Photo: Kevin Mullan
3. Thousands participate in Derry rally for Palestine calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on January 13, 2024
Thousands participate in Derry rally for Palestine calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on January 13, 2024 Photo: Kevin Mullan
4. Thousands participate in Derry rally for Palestine calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on January 13, 2024
Thousands participate in Derry rally for Palestine calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on January 13, 2024 Photo: Kevin Mullan