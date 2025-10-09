6,388 on the social housing waiting list in Derry and Strabane

Over 6,000 were waiting for a social home in Derry & Strabane at the end of March - 13 per cent of the total number of applications in the North.

Annual housing statistics from the Department for Communities show the local government districts with the highest number of social housing applicants were Belfast (13,524) and Derry City & Strabane (6,388).

Across the North as a whole, the total number of applicants on the waiting list (with no existing NIHE/housing association tenancy) at March 31, 2025, was 49,083. Derry & Strabane accounted for 13 per cent of these.

The report shows Derry City & Strabane District Council approved 99 per cent of all residential planning decisions received in 2024-25, which was a higher percentage than any other district.

Social waiting lists by Local Government District in 2024-25

But Derry & Strabane had the fewest approvals over the course of the year with 302.

The number of residential planning applications approved in each district was as follows: Mid Ulster (676), Newry, Mourne and Down (657), Causeway Coast and Glens (616), Belfast (573), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (546), Fermanagh and Omagh (532), Ards and North Down (513), Lisburn and Castlereagh (422), Mid and East Antrim (404), Antrim and Newtownabbey (350) and Derry and Strabane (302).

Derry & Strabane accounted for 5.4 per cent of 5,591 residential approvals in 2024-25.

The average rates bill in 2024-25 was £1,180.

In Derry & Strabane the figure was £1,108, which was the third lowest in the North after Antrim and Newtownabbey (£1,064) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (£1,047).