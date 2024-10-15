Archbishop Eamon Martin urges politicians to reject moves to allow assisted dying

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Archbishop Eamon Martin has urged politicians to reject moves to permit assist suicide in Ireland and Britain.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland was speaking ahead of the expected introduction of a bill at Westminster on Wednesday and a debate on the Final Report of the Joint Committee on Assisted Dying in the Dáil on Thursday.

Archbishop Martin said: “For all those who cherish a culture of life across these islands, the introduction of laws to permit assisted suicide is an affront to a safe and protective society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Such legislation should be strongly opposed. As a society we are defined by the extent to which we care for our most vulnerable persons including those suffering from disabilities, terminal illness or otherwise nearing the end of life.

Archbishop Eamon Martin

"While this is a Gospel imperative, it is noteworthy that medical and healthcare professionals are also gravely concerned at an evolving political ideology which would interfere with their calling to ‘do no harm’ and which would legally erode the right to life at all stages.”

The Derry-born Primate of All-Ireland urged ‘people of goodwill to contact their MPs as soon as possible to ask them to reject this law’.

"In addition, as we expect that a general election will be held in Ireland shortly, I ask voters to contact their TDs and senators to ascertain their commitment to protecting end of life care, and to seek inclusion in election manifestos for investment to enhance palliative care and hospice provision,” the senior church leader stated.