Archbishop Eamon Martin urges politicians to reject moves to allow assisted dying

By Kevin Mullan
Published 15th Oct 2024, 11:51 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 11:51 BST
Archbishop Eamon Martin has urged politicians to reject moves to permit assist suicide in Ireland and Britain.

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland was speaking ahead of the expected introduction of a bill at Westminster on Wednesday and a debate on the Final Report of the Joint Committee on Assisted Dying in the Dáil on Thursday.

Archbishop Martin said: “For all those who cherish a culture of life across these islands, the introduction of laws to permit assisted suicide is an affront to a safe and protective society.

"Such legislation should be strongly opposed. As a society we are defined by the extent to which we care for our most vulnerable persons including those suffering from disabilities, terminal illness or otherwise nearing the end of life.

Archbishop Eamon MartinArchbishop Eamon Martin
"While this is a Gospel imperative, it is noteworthy that medical and healthcare professionals are also gravely concerned at an evolving political ideology which would interfere with their calling to ‘do no harm’ and which would legally erode the right to life at all stages.”

The Derry-born Primate of All-Ireland urged ‘people of goodwill to contact their MPs as soon as possible to ask them to reject this law’.

"In addition, as we expect that a general election will be held in Ireland shortly, I ask voters to contact their TDs and senators to ascertain their commitment to protecting end of life care, and to seek inclusion in election manifestos for investment to enhance palliative care and hospice provision,” the senior church leader stated.

