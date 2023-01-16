Bob Dylan

The legendary singer-songwriter has recorded and released a special audio tribute.

The Bloody Sunday Trust thanked Mr. Dylan for ‘his kind words and support for the victims of Bloody Sunday’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the recording the Minnesota-born singer states: “On January 30, 1972, 30,000 people marched into Derry in a march organised by the Civil Rights Association.

“Armoured cars appeared from behind barriers. British troops boxed in hundreds of people. All of the soldiers were full armed with combat rifles. Suddenly shots rang out. At the end of the day 13 people lay dead and 17 wounded.

Advertisement Hide Ad