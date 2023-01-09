The mayor was speaking at the official launch of the programme ahead of the 51st anniversary of the massacre of 14 anti-internment protestors in the Bogside on January 30, 1972.

“I think the whole theme of ‘One World, One Struggle’ is so apt in terms of where we are at and things going on throughout the world, with atrocities that have happened in other places where there has never been justice and there have never been answers. It is really apt that that is the theme again this year,” she said.

Councillor Duffy said she was impressed by the diverse schedule running from Monday, January 23, to Monday, January 30, 2023.

Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with Bloody Sunday relatives and local politicians at the Bloody Sunday 51 programme of events launch at the Museum of Free Derry on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2302GS – 05

The programme includes exhibitions, panel discussions, film screenings and arts installations with Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald lined up to deliver the Annual Bloody Sunday Lecture in the Guildhall at 8pm on Friday, January 27

“I'm really excited about the programme,” said the mayor. “I'm really excited about the disability rights element of it. There are so many really good elements of this programme this year that I am really looking forward to.”

Maeve McLaughlin, manager of the Bloody Sunday Trust, said ‘a very progressive, inclusive programme’ has been compiled this year.

Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with Bloody Sunday relatives (from left) Brigid Nash, Evan Curran, John McKinney, Kay Duddy, John Kelly, Roslyn Doyle and Michael Doyle at the Bloody Sunday 51 programme of events launch at the Museum of Free Derry on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2302GS – 04

“What we attempted to do when we looked at the 51st anniversary was to look at human rights and civil rights in its broadest context. We've reached out beyond our comfort zones I think this year.

“We've looked at the resources we have to hand - our strength and commitment to equality – but equally our resources like Free Derry Corner and how we can use that as a tool for others, effectively placing us as a voice for those marginalised with a big focus on disability rights this year and a big focus on trade unions and all of the challenges we face as people,” she stated.

For programme details visit www.museumoffreederry.org and www.derryjournal.com

Note: The Wall for All: Free Derry Corner event, where Richard Moore will unveil the ‘You are now entering Free Derry’ slogan in braille will now take place on Tuesday, January 24, at 12.30pm.

Maeve McLaughlin, BST manager and director of the Derry Model project, speaking at the Bloody Sunday 51 programme of events launch at the Museum of Free Derry on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2302GS – 03

Bloody Sunday relatives John Kelly, Kay Duddy, Roslyn Doyle and Michael Doyle pictured at the Bloody Sunday 51 programme of events launch at the Museum of Free Derry on Monday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2302GS – 02

