Brian Tierney steps down as SDLP councillor over reference for ex-soldier subsequently convicted of rape
Councillor Tierney confirmed he was stepping down on Monday.
“After reflecting on the situation over the past few days I have made the very difficult decision to step aside as an SDLP councillor. Although the situation was misrepresented to me, I deeply regret the harm caused to the victim and everyone else affected in my giving of a character reference.
“The SDLP has played a huge role in my life from a very young age and the vision and values of the party remain core to me. I will be doing everything possible to make up for the damage caused and to demonstrate genuine remorse for my actions,” he said.
Last week it was confirmed Colr. Tierney had provided a reference for Kielan Mooney, from Bloomfield Park, prior to the ex-soldier’s conviction for rape.
Mooney, aged 30, was jailed last week for eight and a half years for raping a fellow member of the Irish Defence Forces in a Dublin hotel in 2021.
The character reference provided by Mr. Tierney was later withdrawn.
An SDLP Spokesperson said: “We welcome Brian’s decision and his genuine desire to address the issues raised by the issuing of this character reference and his actions to reach out to those affected by this.
"We are conducting a review around the provision of references. Tackling violence against women and girls remains a key priority for the SDLP and our thoughts are with the victim at the centre of this case.”
