Britain lays bill to override elements of Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Protocol

The bill was laid before the British House of Commons late this afternoon.
An overview of its main provisions states that the proposed legislation 'provides that certain specified provision of the Northern Ireland Protocol does not have effect in the United Kingdom'.
The bill, if it did eventually become law, would give 'Ministers of the Crown powers to provide that other provision of the Northern Ireland Protocol does not have effect in the United Kingdom'.
It 'provides that enactments, including the Union with Ireland Act 1800 and the Act of Union (Ireland) 1800, are not to be affected by provision of the Northern Ireland Protocol that does not have effect in the United Kingdom'.
And it also 'gives Ministers of the Crown powers to make new law in connection with the Northern Ireland Protocol (including where provision of the Protocol does not have effect in the United Kingdom'.