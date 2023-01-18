British media minister Julia Lopez says Radio Foyle cuts ‘caused concern’ for London Government

Ms. Lopez said she was willing to seek to facilitate a meeting between the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, and senior executives at the state broadcaster.

"I want to recognise at the outset that the BBC’s announcement towards the end of last year of changes to radio services in Northern Ireland has caused concern in Government.

"It was raised by the hon. Member for Foyle (Colum Eastwood) with the Prime Minister in November last year. More recently, the Mayor of Londonderry and Strabane wrote to the BBC’s director-general Tim Davie to invite him to the city to discuss the BBC’s plans.

British media minister Julia Lopez

"I am not sure whether that invitation was taken up. I note the request made of me to try to facilitate meetings, and I will happily look into that. Mayor Duffy also wrote to the BBC chairman, Richard Sharp, and stressed the importance of BBC Radio Foyle in the community,” she stated.

The Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport was responding to a motion tabled by the DUP MP Gregory Campbell that asked MPs in Westminster Hall to consider the BBC’s role in promoting locally-based radio reporting.

During a debate on the motion the East Derry MP remarked how the inclement weather and local reportage of it had highlighted the importance of local radio.

BBC Director General Tim Davie

"Many of us would make the point that local radio is often a lifeline when things are difficult locally, and the past 24 hours are a classic example.

"At home, we have had exceptionally bad weather—frost and snow—with roads difficult to navigate and schools closing between last night and this afternoon.

"That all happened in the geographic area of Londonderry, Limavady and Strabane, in the north-west of Northern Ireland, which is right in the middle of BBC Radio Foyle’s catchment area.

"This morning, the very programme that the BBC is seeking to axe was able to carry information live to listeners in the catchment area who would be affected by road and school closures so that they could take action, either to avoid roads that would be closed or to ensure that their children could move to another location rather than navigate difficult roads to schools that were going to be closed.

"All in all, the very day that we are discussing the issue is a day that shows the importance of a local radio station. Along with the downgrading of the station and the axing of the very popular breakfast-time programme, on between 7 am and 9 am, the hourly news bulletins are to go, according to Mr. Davie,” he said.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said Mr. Davie had ‘offered a number of meetings to some of us’ but added that ‘we would like him to come to Derry to see the impact of the cuts, which in my view will end up closing the station’.

"He will not get to Derry today, because most people in Derry, and even the airport, are totally snowed in. People right across our community have been tuning in to Radio Foyle this morning to find out whether the schools were closed, whether roads were open, and whether they could move around the town and greater area.

"That would not happen if Radio Foyle did not exist. It is absolutely clear that the intention behind the cuts is to end up without Radio Foyle. Does the Minister agree that without locally connected broadcasters, we will not be able to have the same connection to the BBC and the same valuable public service broadcasting?” he asked.

Ms. Lopez replied: “I hope my memory does not fail me, but I think there are something like 650 BBC roles in Northern Ireland, of which 36 will be cut. I understand that some of the concerns are about whether those roles will be disproportionately removed in areas such as Derry.”

Mr. Campbell said he hoped the minister would reflect the sentiments of the motion in representations with the BBC.

The East Derry MP said financial savings should not be implemented if it means sacrificing local reportage.

“BBC decision making is often driven by what it describes as the cost-effectiveness of its output. Although I support a cost-effective decision-making process, that should not be at the cost of locally based reporting and knowledge driving the agenda so that the BBC more accurately reflects all aspects of geographic area it represents to its listeners and viewers,” he declared.

The DUP MP said he hoped the BBC would ultimately listen to the people of the north west and review its decision to cancel Radio Foyle’s Breakfast Show and its hourly news bulletins, and to reduce the number of local journalism posts at Northland Road.

"I hope that will be the outcome of the consultation process, and that whatever it decides to do, it will have heard what has been said in this debate and outside, that it will listen to what local people are demanding and that it will say, ‘We have decided to review this.’

"Hopefully, the BBC will overturn the decision and ensure that the local radio station is there to reflect the needs, concerns and wishes of local people in the geographic area represented by that radio station,” he said.