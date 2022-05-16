Bus strike suspended to allow drivers vote on new Translink pay offer

The GMB union, which had balloted for the week-long strike alongside Unite, said it was suspending the industrial action until workers have voted on the new offer as a gesture of goodwill.

The Translink bus strike, due to start tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, has been suspended after last ditch talks.

Drivers, cleaners and shunters across the north had been due to walk out for seven days in a mass strike.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bus drivers' strike has been suspended.

But Translink today made a revised pay deal and as a result industrial action has been suspended while GMB and Unite members vote on the offer.

Peter Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “After last ditch talks, Translink workers now have a revised pay offer.

“As a gesture of goodwill, industrial action has been suspended until workers have voted on the new offer.

“If they accept it, the strikes would be cancelled completely.