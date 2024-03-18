Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr. Campbell was reacting to the announcement by TUV leader Jim Allister that the party was signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the right-wing British party and that they would be announcing agreed candidates from both parties across constituencies in the forthcoming UK General Election.

Mr. Allister made the revelation at the TUV’s annual conference at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “This will be a rollcall election for unionists who have not given up on the Union, to whom the Union in all its parts is the be all and end all of our political purpose.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell

"A rollcall of those who repudiate a partitioning border in the Irish Sea. A rollcall of democrats who reject being governed by foreign laws we don’t make and can’t change.”

TUV and Reform UK have agreed a six plank common platform that vows to uphold and strengthen the Union; to uphold equal rights for all citizens in the UK; to reject the ‘Irish Sea border’; to complete a ‘full Brexit’; to promote a ‘robust immigration system and controls’; and to promote a low tax environment.

Following the announcement DUP MP Mr. Campbell claimed the pact would split the unionist vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “On the basis of a range of recent election results no Reform or TUV candidate can realistically win. Yet they arrogantly describe fellow Unionists as not being unionists. This is Alice in Wonderland language where words will mean what they want them to mean.

“Their wrecking and splitting approach will be music to the ears of those who want to see fewer Unionist MPs elected to Westminster.

“This approach to ‘strengthening the Union’ from the TUV is to weaken and divide unionism and in effect do the job of those who want to ensure a weaker and divided unionism is delivered.

“Unionists across Northern Ireland are wiser to the nonsense being talked by some who themselves not so long ago voted for the Protocol in the European Parliament,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUV Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Allister Kyle hit back, stating: “It is the DUP who have divided Unionism.

“The arrogant assumption by Mr. Campbell that he can sit in a party which has as a core policy the division of the United Kingdom by way of the Protocol and not be challenged by Unionists who believe in the Acts of Union needs to be put to bed.”

Colr. Kyle claimed to have received a positive response to its link-up with Reform UK, a party founded by Nigel Farage and currently led by Richard Tice, who attended the TUV conference in Co. Antrim.