Gregory Campbell asks if Sinn Féin’s day comes will it ‘go with less fanfare’

The DUP MP referenced the republican slogan ‘Tiocfaidh ár lá’ (Our day will come) in the British House of Commons on Wednesday.

He asked the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris if he would indicate to the ‘wider community in Northern Ireland, even when someone gets a large number of votes, like Sinn Féin, if they have a mantra that ‘their day will come’ that it will also go with less fanfare.”

Mr. Heaton-Harris did not respond directly to the East Derry MP on this point.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell

However, Mr. Campbell also pushed the Secretary of State on the need for further progress on the new 24-point ‘Safeguarding the Union’ deal agreed between the DUP and the Conservative Party and published on Wednesday.

"We have been pressing the government to take action rather than words for over two years but we welcome the fact that action has been taken both on trading and on the constitutional position.

"Would he agree with me that subsequent to the next few days we need to continue to keep working to close the narrow gap that still remains because we have made significant and substantial progress to what we have asked the government to do?” asked Mr. Campbell.

The Secretary of State pointed out that the if a power-sharing Executive is restored at Stormont the First Minister and Deputy First Minister will be able to sit on the EU-UK Joint Committee established under the terms of the Windsor Framework.

"I very much agree with him. I see all politics as a process. All politics is an evolution and I know, if you look in the Windsor Framework, there is provision for when matters discussed about Northern Ireland in the joint committee - the body that looks at the EU-UK relationship and the legislation and its effect, First Minister and Deputy First Minister would be able to attend.