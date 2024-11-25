Campbell laments ‘massive increase’ in poverty among families with children not ‘having enough food’

Gregory Campbell has lamented a ‘massive increase’ in poverty particularly among families with children who often don’t have enough food to eat.

The DUP MP said action is needed to cut dependency on food banks.

"Even with the increase in benefits in the past few years, it appears that there has been a massive increase in poverty, particularly among families with children, as the hon. Member alluded to.

"It is not just that children have insufficient food to eat, but that even when they do get food it is unhealthy, and we have seen childhood obesity levels increase as a result. A series of factors has to be addressed to deal with this problem,” he said.

The East Derry MP praised faith-based groups for helping address food poverty.

"None of them acts out of any selfish interest; they simply put the gospel message into practice by trying to reach communities that otherwise would not be reached. We should all give them our support and commend them, as we do other groups,” he said.

Mr. Campbell said more action is needed by central and regional government to tackle the problem.

"We look to the Government to cut through and to lessen the dependency on and need for people to access food banks. I very much hope—but doubt—that we will get to the point at which there is no need whatever for any food banks, but we need to minimise the dependency on them and the need for them in communities,” said the DUP MP.