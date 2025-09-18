Catherine Connolly among speakers at Think Left conference in Derry’s St. Columb’s Hall next month

Independent Presidential candidate Catherine Connolly will be among the guest speakers at Think Left in Derry’s St. Columb’s Hall next month.

Organiser Anita Villa said: "The Think Left Conference 2025 will take place on the weekend of October 3-5 in the historic St. Columb's Hall.

"Think Left has become one of Ireland's best attended left-wing conferences, it's held annually on the anniversary of the Derry October 5, 1968 Civil Rights march.

"This year there is a sharp connection between the proscription of the Derry October 5, Civil Rights march and rally and the proscription of Palestine Action.

"We're looking forward to hearing from international guest speakers, and from campaigners and authors from across Ireland.”

Confirmed speakers include the aforementioned Ms. Connolly, Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah, Dr. Ciara Fitzpatrick, Abubaker Abed, Eamonn McCann, Bana Abu Zuluf, Iain Ferguson, Goretti Horgan, Kieran Allen, Becca Bor, Gerry Carroll, Ian Allison, Pádraig Óg Ó Ruairc, Hannah Gallagher, Catherine Pollock, Pádraig McNicholl, Julie Sherry, Reverend Bill Shaw, Maeve O’Neill, Dean Blackwood, Davy McAuley, the Global Sumud Flotilla and members of the Raytheon 9.

Think Left Conference 2025 is a full weekend of debate, education, music, film and culture.

Conference participant Davy McAuley said: "We are at a critical moment for humanity amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza, rising imperialist tensions, growing government authoritarianism and the rise of the far-right, climate disaster and the escalating consequences of sharpening wealth inequality.

"Everywhere we look, there is resistance and the hope of an alternative to barbarism and decaying capitalist disorder.

"Think Left 2025 will bring together voices of resistance to take-up the key questions facing social movements in Ireland and across the globe."