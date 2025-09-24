Catherine Connolly, Jim Gavin and Heather Humphreys to contest Presidential election next month
The deadline for nominations has now passed and Catherine Connolly, Jim Gavin and Heather Humphreys will go forward to contest the poll on October 24.
Catherine Connolly
The 68-year-old Galway West TD has the backing of the left-wing opposition in the Dáil, including Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, Labour and People Before Profit-Solidarity. A former psychologist and barrister, Ms. Connolly was once a member of Labour but left the party in 2007.
She is a supporter of Irish reunification and neutrality, identifies as a socialist, and has been outspoken on the war on Gaza.
Jim Gavin
The 54-year-old Dubliner has been endorsed by Fianna Fáil. He is the only candidate from a non-political background. He spent over ten years with the Irish Air Corps, retiring in 2011. A former footballer and manager with the Dublin senior men’s side, Gavin won the Sam Maguire cup as a player in 1995. But he is best known for guiding the Dubs to an unprecedented five-in-row in the 2010s.
Heather Humphreys
The 65-year-old Ulsterwoman has been endorsed as Fine Gael’s official candidate. A long-standing member of the party she was first elected as a TD for Cavan-Monaghan in 2011. She was first appointed to Cabinet in 2014 and held several portfolios prior to her retirement from front-line politics last year. From the predominantly Protestant village of Drum in Monaghan, she has spoken of her Orange heritage, and identifies as Presbyterian republican.