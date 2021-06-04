Christopher Jackson tipped to be Derry Deputy Mayor
Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson is expected to be selected as Deputy Mayor at Derry City and Strabane District Council's annual general meeting, the 'Journal' understands.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:08 pm
The current Deputy Mayor, DUP Alderman Graham Warke, has been tipped for mayor.
Sources have indicated that Colr. Jackson, who is the current chair of the DC&SDC Planning Committee, will be nominated by Sinn Féin for the position on Monday.
The Top of the Hill man was first elected as a Waterside District Electoral Area (DEA) representative in 2014.