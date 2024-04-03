Colours of the flag of Palestine painted on Foyle Bridge steps by solidarity campaigners in Derry
The colours of the flag of Palestine have been painted on steps underneath the Foyle Bridge by solidarity campaigners in Derry.
The Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) said its activists painted the steps at the cityside end of the 40 year old bridge in the pan-Arab colours of red, black, white and green in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank and Occupied East Jerusalem.
The Derry IPSC have been at the forefront of protests against the ongoing war in Gaza in Derry.
