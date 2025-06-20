Colum Eastwood considering running for President

Colum Eastwood is considering running for President he has confirmed.

Speculation has been growing that the Derry MP could be supported as a presidential candidate by Fianna Fáil.

Responding Mr. Eastwood told the BBC: "I'm considering it because people have asked and we'll see where it goes.

"There's very few candidates in the field right now. It's something that needs a lot of consideration.

"I'm going to take the time to think about it, but it's a long summer and there's enough to be getting on with before any decisions around that would have to be made.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told RTÉ on Thursday that Fianna Fáil was considering running a candidate and indicated it would make a decision in August.

President Michael D. Higgins completes his second term in the role later this year.

The next presidential election is due to take place by Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at the latest.