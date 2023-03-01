Colum Eastwood tells Rishi Sunak it’s ‘great to hear’ of his ‘conversion to benefits of EU Single Market’

The Foyle MP was speaking in the British House of Commons after the agreement of the ‘Windsor Framework’ between the British Government and the European Commission, cemented the North’s unique access to both the EU Single Market and the UK internal market.

“It's great to hear the conversion that the Prime Minister has had on the benefits of the single market,” he said, speaking in the British House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon.

The SDLP leader asked if the British Prime Minister would commit to investment in infrastructure and university level education in the North.

Rishi Sunak with Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.

“Given NI's access to the dual market - both markets and the benefit that that brings - will his Government commit to investing in infrastructure and higher education provision to maximise that benefit,” he asked.

Mr. Sunak replied: “I thank my honourable friend for his engagement and support on developing the Windsor Framework. I think it delivers on what he wanted which is to ensure that we do protect NI's businesses and the supply chains that they have and I can give him that commitment.