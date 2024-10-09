Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Conor Murphy has been asked if the Executive has discussed a lack of investment in water and sewerage infrastructure in Derry as a potential impediment to the expansion of Magee.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan raised the issue at Stormont this week.

"The Minister will be aware that water infrastructure in Derry is a key challenge facing the expansion of Magee, as referenced in the report by Stephen Kelly and the Magee task force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Has it been raised specifically in the Minister's conversations with his counterpart in the Department for Infrastructure?” he asked.

Magee College

Mr. Murphy said: “The Infrastructure Minister and all Ministers are aware in a general sense that we need to ensure that there is sufficient water and sewerage infrastructure to allow all the significant projects to which we are committed to go ahead.

"Department for Infrastructure officials will meet the task force in the near future, so the specific issues relating to the expansion of Magee can be put directly to them then.”