Conor Murphy asked about sewerage infrastructure as impediment to Derry's Magee College expansion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
SDLP MLA Mark Durkan raised the issue at Stormont this week.
"The Minister will be aware that water infrastructure in Derry is a key challenge facing the expansion of Magee, as referenced in the report by Stephen Kelly and the Magee task force.
"Has it been raised specifically in the Minister's conversations with his counterpart in the Department for Infrastructure?” he asked.
Mr. Murphy said: “The Infrastructure Minister and all Ministers are aware in a general sense that we need to ensure that there is sufficient water and sewerage infrastructure to allow all the significant projects to which we are committed to go ahead.
"Department for Infrastructure officials will meet the task force in the near future, so the specific issues relating to the expansion of Magee can be put directly to them then.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.