Conor Murphy asked about sewerage infrastructure as impediment to Derry's Magee College expansion

By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Oct 2024, 11:26 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 11:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Conor Murphy has been asked if the Executive has discussed a lack of investment in water and sewerage infrastructure in Derry as a potential impediment to the expansion of Magee.

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan raised the issue at Stormont this week.

"The Minister will be aware that water infrastructure in Derry is a key challenge facing the expansion of Magee, as referenced in the report by Stephen Kelly and the Magee task force.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Has it been raised specifically in the Minister's conversations with his counterpart in the Department for Infrastructure?” he asked.

Magee CollegeMagee College
Magee College

Mr. Murphy said: “The Infrastructure Minister and all Ministers are aware in a general sense that we need to ensure that there is sufficient water and sewerage infrastructure to allow all the significant projects to which we are committed to go ahead.

"Department for Infrastructure officials will meet the task force in the near future, so the specific issues relating to the expansion of Magee can be put directly to them then.”

Related topics:Conor MurphyDerry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice