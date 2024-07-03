Conor Murphy says Derry tourism sector of view that Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA) ‘not good news’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor Murphy has said tourist organisations in Derry are generally of a view that the British Government’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is ‘not good news’ for the industry.

The ETA regime requires non-Irish and non-UK citizens to apply for authorisation to travel between Donegal and Derry, and across the border generally.

It has already been rolled out for people from Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The British Home Office says it will add more nationalities throughout 2024 and 2025 under powers legislated for in the Nationality and Borders Act 2022.

Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy asked Mr. Murphy about the impact of the ETA on tourism this week at Stormont.

"What engagements have you had with tourism organisations in border regions like Derry, such as the Museum of Free Derry and Visit Derry, on the ETA scheme?” he asked.

The Economy Minister replied: "There is a general sense across all the tourism organisations that it is not good news. That is why we have made representations already to the Government in London, although we did not receive much by way of response.

“There have been discussions in the Executive, and there is a recognition across the Executive that the scheme is not good for tourism. It is certainly not good for our economic growth, given the potential that we have for economic growth through tourism.

"There will be a renewed focus on that in the coming weeks from the Executive. I hope to propose a position that will get support so that, collectively, we can bring that to the incoming British Government, rather than a position that comes from just the Department for the Economy. We intend to pursue that.”

According to the British Home Office an ETA is an advance travel permission required by specified non-visa nationals when coming to the UK as a visitor or transiting the UK. Each traveller must get their own ETA, including children and babies.