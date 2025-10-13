DCIL asks Donegal employers to “Put Us To Work” and focus on ability

Donegal Organisation leading the way in Inclusive Employment in Ireland with Awareness Campaign

The Donegal Centre for Independent Living (DCIL), in partnership with Donegal County Council, is pleased to launch the “Put Us To Work” campaign, a bold public awareness and advocacy initiative calling on employers across Donegal to commit to inclusive hiring and rethink disability in the workplace.

“Put Us To Work” aims to shine a light on the stark reality that despite living in 2025, thousands of people with disabilities in Donegal remain excluded from the workforce.

Nationally, Ireland has one of the lowest disability employment rates in the EU, with just 32.6% of disabled people in employment which is almost 20% below the EU average of 51.3%. In Donegal, the situation is even more challenging, with only 28.9% of disabled people in employment.*

“Too often, people with disabilities are underestimated or overlooked when it comes to employment,” said Rosaleen Doherty, CEO of DCIL. “But what they lack is not ability, it’s opportunity.

This is why the ‘Put Us To Work’ campaign exists- to challenge outdated assumptions and call on local Donegal employers to see talent where it’s always been: in our disabled community.

We at DCIL want employers to go beyond awareness and take real action. Open your doors. Ask how your workplace can be more inclusive and then follow through. Donegal has a chance to lead by example in Ireland, proving that when we focus on ability, not disability, everyone benefits.”

The campaign aims to challenge stereotypes, empower disabled individuals, and highlight the business case for inclusive hiring.

DCIL is asking Donegal employers to champion inclusive hiring practices, provide accessible workplaces and support systems, challenge stigma within workplace culture and actively consider disabled candidates for roles at all levels.

Cathaoirleach Paul Canning, who attended the campaign launch reflected that "This campaign marks a powerful step forward in our shared commitment to inclusion and equal opportunity. I was deeply impressed by the confidence, professionalism, and passion of the individuals with disabilities who are leading this initiative. Their voices are strong, their vision is clear, and they are showing us all what true leadership looks like.

This is more than just about finding jobs, it’s about recognising talent, breaking down barriers, and changing perceptions for the better."

Trudi O’Reilly, Access Officer with Donegal County Council, said, “It has been a real privilege to work alongside such a driven and inspiring team at DCIL. Their determination and leadership have been at the heart of this initiative. I also want to sincerely thank the Councillors for their collective support and funding; their commitment has played a vital role in bringing this campaign to life.”

At the heart of the “Put Us To Work” campaign are the lived experiences of people in Donegal navigating the challenges of exclusion when it comes to employment.

Laura Sweeney, a service user of DCIL, commented on the campaign. She said, “I don’t need pity; I need an equal chance. Like so many disabled people in Donegal, I’ve got the skills, the drive, and the willingness to work. What we’re missing is opportunity.

Being a service user at DCIL has given me the tools and the confidence to keep showing up and putting myself forward. But it’s time employers did their part too. I’m not asking for special treatment, I’m asking to be seen, to be considered, and to be valued for what I can bring to the table. The ‘Put Us To Work’ campaign means a lot to me because it’s not just words — it’s action. It’s proof that we’re ready. And we need employers to be ready too.”

