Recycling Centres across the city and district will open with their usual Sunday opening hours on St Patrick’s Day and will open as normal on Monday 18 March. Residents are reminded that bin collections will also operate as normal on this date.

A number of Leisure Centres will close on St Patrick’s Day including Riversdale Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Complex, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Templemore Sports Complex, City Baths, Brooke Park Leisure and Sports Centre and Bishop’s Field. The Foyle Arena will operate under their normal Sunday opening hours. All centres will reopen as normal on Monday 18 March.

Cemeteries, museums and visitor services will also run as normal, with the Guildhall and the Tower Museum opening as usual on St Patrick’s Day and on the Bank Holiday Monday.

The Registrar’s office in both Derry and Strabane will close on Monday 18 March, reopening as normal on Tuesday 19 March.

Council offices on Strand Road, Derry and on Derry Road, Strabane will remain closed on Monday 18 March and reopen as normal on Tuesday 19 March.

The Alley Theatre, Strabane will be open from 1pm until 4pm on St Patrick’s Day with entertainment for all the family. The centre will be closed on Monday 18 March and reopen as normal on Tuesday 19 March.