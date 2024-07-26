Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors are to seek clarification on Derry & Strabane Council’s contribution to the Foyle Cup.

At a Full Council Meeting on Wednesday, Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson requested that officers return a paper to a future Health and Community Committee meeting, quantifying the council’s financial contribution to the tournament.

Councillor Jackson said the council provided 'a lot of in-kind support' to the Foyle Cup, which took place last week and was a 'fixture within our calendar and something young people look forward to'.

“There's a lot of negative publicity in relation to this,” he said. “And a lot of misinformation that's been circulated.”

Celebrations at this year's Foyle Cup.

“I think our council's commitment to supporting the Foyle Cup cannot be in question, and [the report is] just to help inform all its members and to quantify exactly how much support this council provides.”

Mayor and SDLP councillor Lilian Barr, congratulated organisers for the 'amazing show'.

She said the council had contributed a 'substantive amount of cash and also in -kind support' to the Foyle Cup, so a report would be welcome.

She added: “I think it’s in excess of £90,000 in total, so I agree that it’s important we have a report on that.”

SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid said members were dealing with 'a lot of negativity at times, which was supposed to be directed at Tourism NI'.

Councillor McDaid said: "So maybe just that clarity for us, so we can actually stand over it and say 'no, this is what we're providing'."

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said the tournament was a 'stunning spectacle' and agreed that the council’s support could not be questioned.

“Councillor McDaid mentioned the issue of the funding from Tourism NI which is zero,” he said. “And the Foyle Club had two unsuccessful applications to that body for the last two years.”

“Anybody that has witnessed the Foyle Cup fully understands the benefit to tourism."

He continued: “So while we agree that there should be a paper in the future, there should be something in it about how we can support the Foyle Cup in terms of fine-tuning their applications, because there needs to be support from Central Government for this and any feedback we can give should help that cause.”