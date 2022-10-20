The Foyle MLA has been in discussions with Translink for several weeks in efforts to secure transport for the huge number of fans travelling to Dublin.

Pádraig Delargy said:

“Ahead of the FAI semi-final I contacted Translink and asked in the event of Derry City FC reaching the final that they would put on special bus services and additional train services to Dublin.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy.

“I am very pleased to have received confirmation from Translink that they will run a special direct train from Derry to Dublin, and special coaches from the city.

“We have seen huge demand for match tickets to travel to Dublin for the final and it is fantastic that we now have several travel options available for fans going to the Aviva.

“I would very much like to thank Translink for their cooperation and for securing this transport and good luck to Ruaidhrí Higgins and the Derry City FC players. Let’s bring the trophy back to Derry!”

A special train service will depart the North West Transport Hub at 8.25am returning from Dublin at 6.55pm. This special service will also call at Coleraine and Lanyon Place Train Station.

Special coaches will depart from Foyle Street Bus Station at 8.30am also calling at Strabane Bus Station at 9.00am. Return coach journeys will depart Dublin 60 minutes after the end of the game.