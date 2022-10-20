Tickets went on sale via Ticketmaster on Wednesday morning and within 24 hours Derry City's designated North Stand and East Stand Lower sections of the Aviva had both sold out, the FAI has confirmed.

Last year's FAI Cup final between Bohemians and winners St Patrick's Athletic drew the largest turnout for 53 years, the attendance of 37,126 also smashing the record for a final at the old Lansdowne Road venue. And with Derry City on the rise under Ruaidhri Higgins, seeking for a first cup final triumph in 10 years, coupled with Damien Duff's Shelbourne making a first cup final appearance since 2011, there promises to be a bumper attendance once again on Sunday, November 13th.

Incidentally, the two teams meet at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night in a dress rehearsal of next month's mouth-watering clash in Dublin with Derry needing victory to stay on the coat tails of league leaders, Shamrock Rovers.

Derry captain Kevin Deery lifts the FAI Cup at the Aviva Stadium in 2012 after victory over St Pat's.

The FAI's season showpiece is a family occasion and despite the current cost of living crisis, Derry fans haven't been put off by the increase in ticket prices for the final. It cost €15 for an adult ticket for the 2021 final but tickets went on sale this week for €35 for a single adult ticket or a reduced price of €20 each for two adult tickets. A family ticket (two adults and two children) is priced at €40.

With the North Stand, blocks 129 to 141 and East Stand lower, blocks 101 to 103, both sold out, upper sections have now become available. Derry City has also been allocated the following sections: East Stand upper, blocks 501 to 503; West Stand lower, blocks 126 to 128 and West Stand upper, blocks 527 to 529.

It promised to be a spectacular occasion for the city and Derry fans are hoping to take over Dublin 4 on the day with a Go Fund Me page set up as a fundraiser for a colourful display of flags and banners in the North Stand. Check out the link here if you wish to donate.

Special Travel Arrangements

Meanwhile, Translink has confirmed plans to offer special bus and rail options for Derry City fans heading to the final.

Details have been announced on Translink's website this afternoon and on its social media channels, confirming arrangements and pricing structures.

Translink has also confirmed to the 'Journal' that the service WILL wait for the match to conclude should extra-time and penalties be needed and allow sufficient time for supporters to make their way back from the stadium to the train station or designated buses for the return journey. Fare inclusive of DART transfers to and from the Aviva.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has welcomed confirmation from Translink after ongoing discussions in efforts to secure transport for the huge number of fans travelling to Dublin.

