Derry Chamber President Andrew Fleming ‘deeply disappointed’ at resignation of ‘unwavering champion’ Kieran Kennedy

Andrew Fleming has described the resignation of Kieran Kennedy from the Invest NI Board as ‘deeply disappointing’.

The Chamber of Commerce President said: "Derry Chamber was deeply disappointed to learn of Kieran Kennedy’s resignation from the Invest NI board.

"Kieran has been an unwavering champion for the North West and during his five years on the board he repeatedly raised concerns about regional balance, not least the longstanding case for a properly resourced Invest NI office in Derry.

"The Chamber has, over many years, supported those calls, and welcomed recent plans to shift decision-making and investment away from being overly centralised. That Kieran has felt the need to resign in protest at a lack of delivery on this front is regrettable.”

He was speaking after it emerged Mr. Kennedy resigned from his post at a Board meeting in June.

Minutes show Mr. Kennedy told the Board he felt Invest NI was ‘not committed to achieving regional balance’, adding that he ‘felt that the NW was being discriminated against.’

Invest NI has refuted this, stating: “Invest NI has placed regional development, including the further development of the North West, at the centre of its new strategy.

“Recent investments announced by client companies such as EY, FinTrU, Alchemy and Seagate are evidence of this commitment.

“In 2024/25, Invest NI supported a total of 236 investments in the NW, provided financial support of £22m and generated total investment of £165m.”

Mr. Fleming said: "While there has been some progress, including the commitments post-Lyons review and the £45 million Regional Balance Fund announced by the Minister, this latest development is a worrying sign that this may be fragile.

"There is a real will and want for Invest NI to succeed in this region and an increased presence in the city is key to that. The onus is now on Invest NI to ensure that plans to shift decision making and investment are delivered, that regional balance is more than rhetoric, and that the North West receives the attention, investment and leadership it needs and deserves.

"Chamber will be seeking an urgent meeting with the Invest NI CEO Kieran Donoghue in Derry, to put forward the views of our members.”