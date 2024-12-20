Derry council members hail Magee Taskforce’s final report and action plan for 10,000 students

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have welcomed the publication of the Magee Taskforce’s final report, on the expansion of Ulster University’s Derry campus.

In the report, the Taskforce said £291 million in capital funding would be required from the Northern Ireland Executive in order to meet the target of 10,000 students by 2032.

Additionally, the annual recurring cost will rise incrementally from £2.5 million in this financial year to £35.4 million in 2032/33.

At this month’s Full Council Meeting on Wednesday, Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy praised the report as a 'hugely positive and exciting opportunity for us as a city and district'.

“As the Taskforce Chair, Stephen Kelly, has said, we have discussed the ‘why’ for a very long time but now this is the ‘how’ and what the Taskforce has done is make it stick,” Councillor Duffy said.

“The ambitions within the action plan are huge; 10,000 students, £700 million in public and private sector investment into the city and district, 50 new courses, and 3,600 new residential units.

“A lot of local people who have a huge interest in the city and district came together to bring this forward, but I also need to put on record our thanks to the Minister for the Economy, Conor Murphy, who put this whole thing in train.

“We see the difference that can be made with real leadership and real focus on the Northwest, Derry, and the university here at Magee," she said.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney also welcomed the report, but warned that council needed to ensure that its implementation 'does not come across any resistance'.

“Councillor Duffy has pointed out that this is mainly being written and led by local people,” he said.

“But the report points out where the Taskforce came up against resistance from Government departments in Belfast.

“We need to make sure that there are no blockages in Belfast, because that's what has happened for decades and it's in the report,” said Colr. Tierney.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said the district had been 'waiting on a report like this for 60 years', but warned that an increase in required Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO’s) could negatively affect residents.

“I certainly welcome such an ambitious plan to develop and expand higher education here. Now that needs to be funded and we need Stormont to actually step up," he said.

“I also welcome the fact that Stephen Kelly talked about the issue of HMOs and the impact that an expanded university is going to have on residents right around Magee, as people have expressed their concerns about changes to their area and [having] no power and no say.

“I also think that the [Ulster University] Vice-Chancellor, Paul Bartholomew, should desist from his campaign of trying to increase student fees, which may potentially price out students from Derry and the Northwest.

“This is a serious problem, that he is trying to link an expanded university to the need for increased university fees.”

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr said: “I have seen a united front on this issue and I just want to ask members to be positive, to support the task force, to support the council decisions that we have already made, and to really support the implementation of that plan.”