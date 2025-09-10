Derry councillor Pat Murphy slams Keir Starmer for hosting Israeli President Isaac Herzog
He was speaking ahead of Herzog’s visit on Wednesday while the party's team of MPs also wrote to the British Prime Minister to highlight their opposition.
The Ballyarnett Councillor said: "Bombs continue to rain down on Gaza, which is in the midst of a famine created by Israel's criminal use of starvation as a weapon of war.
"Just yesterday, Israel launched an attack on yet another sovereign country, Qatar, which is facilitating negotiations and working towards a ceasefire.”
Colr. Murphy said Mr. Herzog ‘should not be welcomed with open arms by British ministers in Downing Street’.
He said the British Government should impose meaningful sanctions on Israel and demand an immediate ceasefire.
“It’s time for world leaders to impose the strongest possible sanctions on the Israeli regime and, as is in their power, finally bring this genocide to an end,” he said.