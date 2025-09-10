Derry councillor Pat Murphy slams Keir Starmer for hosting Israeli President Isaac Herzog

By Kevin Mullan
Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 15:17 BST
Sinn Féin Councillor Pat Murphy has slammed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for ‘rolling out the red carpet’ for Israeli president Isaac Herzog.

He was speaking ahead of Herzog’s visit on Wednesday while the party's team of MPs also wrote to the British Prime Minister to highlight their opposition.

The Ballyarnett Councillor said: "Bombs continue to rain down on Gaza, which is in the midst of a famine created by Israel's criminal use of starvation as a weapon of war.

"Just yesterday, Israel launched an attack on yet another sovereign country, Qatar, which is facilitating negotiations and working towards a ceasefire.”

Sinn Féin members during the Global Day of Action for Gaza in Derry at the weekendplaceholder image
Sinn Féin members during the Global Day of Action for Gaza in Derry at the weekend

Colr. Murphy said Mr. Herzog ‘should not be welcomed with open arms by British ministers in Downing Street’.

He said the British Government should impose meaningful sanctions on Israel and demand an immediate ceasefire.

“It’s time for world leaders to impose the strongest possible sanctions on the Israeli regime and, as is in their power, finally bring this genocide to an end,” he said.

