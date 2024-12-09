Derry housing expert Kate McCauley calls for increased funding in 2025/26 as new Housing Supply Strategy launched

Derry housing expert Kate McCauley has called for increased funding in the 2025/26 budget to ensure the successful implementation of a new housing supply strategy announced by Gordon Lyons on Monday.

Ms. McCauley, chief executive of Housing Rights said: “It is critical that efforts to support people experiencing homelessness and to fund robust homelessness prevention services are supported across government through the budget.

"Adequate funding for these areas will not only improve housing outcomes it will also support the investment the NI Executive wants to make in health, justice and the economy.”

She joined colleagues from Homeless Connect, the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations and the Chartered Institute of Housing in welcoming the new strategy and calling for adequate resources to be made available to address severe pressure on the housing and homelessness sectors.

Minister Gordon Lyons marked the announcement of the Housing Supply Strategy at Stormont with co-signatories Seamus Leheny (Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Association), Nicola McCrudden (Homeless Connect), Justin Cartwright (Chartered Institute of Housing Northern Ireland), Grainia Long (The Northern Ireland Housing Executive), and Mark Spence (Construction Employers Federation).

Mr. Lyons, the Communities Minister, launched his cross-departmental plan to tackle housing issues at Stormont on Monday, describing it as the first whole system Housing Supply Strategy.

“The housing issues we face are significant, and the current situation is not sustainable. For too long, there has been no joined-up, cross-departmental approach to housing supply. That ends now.

“I am pleased to have the support of Executive colleagues to work together in new and innovative ways to deliver the supply of good quality, affordable and sustainable homes that we need in Northern Ireland.

“My ambition is to create a housing system that can deliver at least 100,000 homes - and more if needed. One third of these will be social homes, alongside an increased supply of intermediate homes delivered throughout the strategy lifetime.

“A safe, warm and affordable home is the foundation of so many things in life, and is linked to a broad range of positive health, education and economic outcomes. In addressing this we are seeking to change people’s lives for the better.”

The strategy contains a number of ambitions, including increasing housing supply across all tenures, reducing homelessness and improving housing quality.

The Minister said: “This strategy goes beyond bricks and mortar, and looks at wider areas such as energy efficiency – making sure energy costs remain affordable and manageable for everyone. I will also launch a consultation on the Fuel Poverty Strategy shortly to address an issue which affects too many households across our community.”

Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan was lukewarm in his response to the new plan.

“This strategy is more of the same and utterly meaningless without funding to address the reasons for the housing emergency we are experiencing across the North.

"When the draft strategy was announced in 2021 we were told the Executive would deliver 100,000 homes over 15 years, with little detail on how they would deliver them.

"In the past five years the department claim they have started just over 8,000 new social homes, and they expect us to believe they will build ten times that over the next 15. Given everything we have seen from this Executive so far that seems insurmountable,” he declared.

Welcoming the new strategy Housing Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long, said: “For years we’ve been arguing for a step change to housing and homelessness in Northern Ireland and this announcement by the Minister for Communities is a very welcome start.

“Having ringfenced prevention funding will help stem the homelessness tide before it washes up to the doors of homeless service providers - or our own offices - where people come for help and support every day.

“It is also a great boost to be able to offer a level of service protection to those organisations in the homeless sector delivering such vital services to our most vulnerable.

“Ultimately, new housing supply is the key to unlocking a secure future for those experiencing homelessness, so having an ambitious vision to make that happen is important and reflects the commitments made under the recently announced Programme for Government.

“I share the Minister’s vision and will work closely with the Department for Communities on the new housing framework.

“It is very important to hear the Minister state he will maintain his focus on the prioritisation of capital spending for new social homes.

“Decent, warm, safe and dry homes - eco-efficient and future proofed – will be provided by the Housing Executive and our partners in the Housing Associations sector to those in housing stress and our organisation’s revitalisation is key to this process.

“We can – and will – deliver new, low carbon, fuel efficient housing at the scale we need when this process is complete.

“A long road lies ahead, but I welcome the Minister’s renewed focus on working with all government departments to ensure this strategy delivers safety and security of tenure for families in need across Northern Ireland.”

Speaking on Monday, Mr. Lyons said: “I am pleased there is a recognition of the collective effort required to address these issues, across the Executive but also from a range of organisations throughout the sector.

"All involved appreciate the enormity of the task in front of us, and the need for both investment and transformative action. Yet in harnessing the collective will, and setting out the next steps, we are moving in the right direction.

“We are looking to work collaboratively, think different and promote change. This means being novel and innovative in our approach. It also means being ambitious in what we want to achieve.

“But most importantly, the whole system approach must put people, places and communities at its heart.”