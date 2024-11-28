Gordon Lyons brands ‘utter nonsense’ claim £6.5m on Derry temporary housing is mere ‘sticking plaster’

Gordon Lyons has described as ‘utter nonsense’ criticism that the expenditure of £6.5 million on temporary accommodation in Derry & Strabane last year was applying a ‘mere sticking plaster’ to the emergency housing crisis.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan laid the accusation at Stormont after the Housing Executive raised concerns about ‘record-breaking levels of demand for emergency and temporary housing’.

The housing minister said he had secured an additional £24 million for more social housing this year and was bringing forward a housing supply strategy to the Executive shortly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr. McCrossan said: "Minister, over £18 million was spent on temporary accommodation in 2023-24 — again, on your watch — including £6.5 million in the Derry and Strabane District Council area and £6 million in the Belfast City Council area.

Gordon Lyons has described as ‘utter nonsense’ criticism that the expenditure of £6.5 million on temporary accommodation in Derry & Strabane last year was applying a ‘mere sticking plaster’ to the emergency housing crisis.

"Does your Department have a strategy to deal with this, or are those just expensive, temporary sticking plasters?”

The housing minister replied: “Utter rubbish from the Member. Utter rubbish. He asked me what I have done, and I outlined the list of the things that I have done during my time in office. He is shaking his head: well, it is factual. That is absolutely what I have done.

"I assure the Member that he is not rattling me. He is making me excited because I have the opportunity to highlight the work that we are doing in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a serious matter and has been my top priority since coming into office, and I am really pleased that we have been able to start to make a difference. We will continue to do that.

“The Member mentioned temporary accommodation. A huge amount of money has had to be spent on that. I want to spend more of that money on prevention, but we have a Minister in this Department who is looking at new and novel ways of tackling the issue. Yes, my voice may be a little weak, but the action that I have taken has been strong.”

In October the Communities Minister Gordon Lyons revealed £34m was spent on hotel and B&B type housing placements in 2023/24, up from £28m in 2022/23.

Derry & Strabane continues to lead in local council spending with £6,552,009 spent in the city and district. This was more than the £6,283,239 spend in Belfast.