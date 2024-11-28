Gordon Lyons brands ‘utter nonsense’ claim £6.5m on Derry temporary housing is mere ‘sticking plaster’
SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan laid the accusation at Stormont after the Housing Executive raised concerns about ‘record-breaking levels of demand for emergency and temporary housing’.
The housing minister said he had secured an additional £24 million for more social housing this year and was bringing forward a housing supply strategy to the Executive shortly
But Mr. McCrossan said: "Minister, over £18 million was spent on temporary accommodation in 2023-24 — again, on your watch — including £6.5 million in the Derry and Strabane District Council area and £6 million in the Belfast City Council area.
"Does your Department have a strategy to deal with this, or are those just expensive, temporary sticking plasters?”
The housing minister replied: “Utter rubbish from the Member. Utter rubbish. He asked me what I have done, and I outlined the list of the things that I have done during my time in office. He is shaking his head: well, it is factual. That is absolutely what I have done.
"I assure the Member that he is not rattling me. He is making me excited because I have the opportunity to highlight the work that we are doing in this area.
"It is a serious matter and has been my top priority since coming into office, and I am really pleased that we have been able to start to make a difference. We will continue to do that.
“The Member mentioned temporary accommodation. A huge amount of money has had to be spent on that. I want to spend more of that money on prevention, but we have a Minister in this Department who is looking at new and novel ways of tackling the issue. Yes, my voice may be a little weak, but the action that I have taken has been strong.”
In October the Communities Minister Gordon Lyons revealed £34m was spent on hotel and B&B type housing placements in 2023/24, up from £28m in 2022/23.
Derry & Strabane continues to lead in local council spending with £6,552,009 spent in the city and district. This was more than the £6,283,239 spend in Belfast.
